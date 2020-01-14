Resources
Howard L. Hoffman

Naples - Howard L. Hoffman, 88, passed away on Saturday, January 11, in Naples. He moved from Wausau, WI, to Fort Myers in 1959 where he resided for 30 years. In 1992, he moved to Naples from Orlando where he resided until his death. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Marlene, a daughter Laura (Richard) Fulton, a son Brian (Jeannie) Hoffman and three grandchildren, and one great grandchild. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin , Whitewater, with a degree in Business Education. Most of his professional life was spent in management in the television industry. He was part of a group that put the NBC-TV affiliate on the air in the Fort Myers-Naples market in 1968. The station was sold years later to Waterman Broadcasting Corp, its present owner. Howard was also a veteran of the Korean Conflict and served in the USMC for a year on the front lines of duty. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations and memorials be made to Faith Lutheran Church, 4150 Goodlette-Frank Road, Naples, FL 34103. Howard was active for many years as an usher and was also Chairman of the Board of Church Properties for several years. Burial services for the family will be held at a later date.
Published in Naples Daily News from Jan. 14 to Jan. 19, 2020
