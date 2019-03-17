|
|
Humbert L. Gressani
Naples, FL
Humbert L. Gressani, who was given to fly, went west on November 1, 2018 in Syracuse, NY, after a brief illness. A resident of Naples, FL and Montario Point, NY, he was an instrument-rated, private pilot who logged more than 3,400 hours-hundreds of which were on solid instruments. Among the six tail draggers and five high-performance aircraft he owned, his favorites were the Bellanca Super Viking and V-tail Bonanzas.
Humbert was an honorably
discharged Coast Guard veteran of World War II and former Commander of the Civil Air Patrol, Naples Senior Squadron, Florida Wing, an auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force, who earned the rank of Major. He served as CAP mission pilot and logistics officer with 800 hours of search and rescue and drug enforcement assignments in a small Cessna over the Gulf of Mexico far out of sight of land.
With more than 60 years' experience in general construction, Humbert was a licensed general contractor in NY, MA and FL who worked in 21 states and Saudi Arabia. He specialized in mid-and high-rise office buildings, schools, hospitals, banks and public works, learning the complexities of the profession as a teenager while working alongside his father at Louis Gressani Construction. Humbert then became vice president of Buffington Contractors and president of Gressani Gysel Construction Company. The
Gressani companies built 55 schools and hospitals
throughout Central and Northern New York.
In 1974 Humbert joined Northrop Corporation as technical construction site manager for the King Khalid Air Base near Khamis Mushayt, Saudi Arabia. Following his return to the U.S., he joined McCarthy Brothers in St. Louis, MO as construction director and project manager on the 28-story Southwestern Bell Telephone building, which at the time of its construction was Missouri's tallest building. He also was regional manager for construction at Hospital Building & Equipment Company on sites throughout the Midwest and Southeast. Later, Humbert posted as project executive for George A. Fuller Company on the 46-story International Place tower in Boston, MA.
Humbert's professional memberships included 30 years with the American Arbitration Association, six years on the Collier County Licensing Board, and as a certified arbitrator for the Florida Bar Association. In addition, he was a member of the Construction Specification Institute, Association for General Contractors of America, Building Contractors of NYS, Building Industry Employers of NYS, and Syracuse Builders Exchange. He was a certified U.S. Department of Labor safety instructor.
Humbert lectured on general contracting and construction management at Syracuse University School of Architecture, the State University of New York Environmental Sciences and Forestry, and the Society of Architects and Engineers in Moscow and St. Petersburg, Russia.
Humbert designed and built his own mid-century modern home in brick. He also built a kit gyrocopter and several boats. He enjoyed the sand dunes and roaring waves with four generations of the Gressani family at his summer home on Lake Ontario. Humbert often took his father and children deer hunting and fishing in the Adirondacks where they marveled at the aurora borealis. In addition, he was a
photographer who avidly read books on history, natural science, mysteries and politics. Humbert, who was born in Syracuse, was captain of the high school swim team and a New York State backstroke champion. Humbert attended Syracuse University School of Engineering.
Humbert lived in Naples for 30 years. For the past 23 years, he and his devoted wife, Anne Marie Gressani, enjoyed walks on the beach and many memorable sunsets. They loved to travel together, including several times to Morocco to visit Anne Marie's family. Humbert attended to his faith through regular Sunday worship at St. Peter the Apostle church and service to his community.
Humbert was predeceased by his parents Maria and Louis; sister Amalia; brother Angelo; and beloved son Steven. In addition to his wife, Anne Marie, Humbert is survived by daughter Cheryl Anne Gressani; son-in-law Randall
Korman; grandson Alexander Korman; granddaughter Kelsey
Gressani Jatczak; nieces and nephews; and cousins in Italy.
A memorial service to celebrate Humbert's long and remarkable life will be held on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Peter the Apostle Church, 5130 Rattlesnake Hammock Road, Naples. After Mass, the family will receive friends in the adjacent Spirit Center until 12 noon.
In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a tax-deductible
donation in Humbert's memory to the Civil Air Patrol Naples Senior Squadron, 360 Aviation Drive South, Naples, FL 34104, attention Captain Thomas Di Bernardo.
Although your mission here on earth is accomplished
Humbert, now it's time to forever soar, as your family and friends lovingly bid you CAVU, ceiling and visibility
unlimited.
Published in Naples Daily News on Mar. 17, 2019