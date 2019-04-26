|
Humberto Echagarrua Moreno
Naples, FL
Humberto Echagarrua Moreno, born on August 10, 1964 in Havana, Cuba, to Maria Teresa Moreno and the late Raul Echagarrua. He left to be with his Lord on April 20, 2019, in Naples, Florida at the age of 54. Humberto was the loving fiancé and life partner to Oksana Tariche Pastor, who was by his side to the last minute of his life. He was preceded in death by sister Maria Teresa. Humberto is survived by his son Humberto Echagarrua Encinosa of Cuba; daughter Chabeli Echagarrua of Miami; stepdaughters Giselle and Claudia; brother Raul of Cuba and his sister in law Viviana; grandsons Kevin and Kenin Trujillo; niece Heidy and nephews Ariel and Adrian, all of Cuba; closest cousins Delhi and Daisy and several other cousins in Cuba and USA.
Humberto enjoyed gardening, loved all children, adore his dog Kinu, loved music and made friends everywhere he went. Family and friends can pay their respects at the memorial service on Saturday, April 27th from 3:00pm to 5:00pm at Muller-Thompson Funeral Chapel, 2011 Pine Ridge Rd, Naples, Fl 34109, phone 239-597-8888.
Published in Naples Daily News on Apr. 26, 2019