Inez Galm
Bonita Springs - Inez C. Galm, who for the past 55 years was at least a part-time resident of Southwest Florida, passed away in Bonita Springs on the evening of August 20. She was 87.
Born in Columbus, Ohio on September 24, 1931, Inez, or "Inie," to her legion of friends and family members, was one of the late Hazel and Harry Chapman's eight children.
Inez loved and outlived three husbands; Dennis Lehman, a B-24 bomber pilot in World War II, father of her five children and a fellow Ohioan; her second husband Ed McVeigh, also of Ohio, who engendered in Inie his love of Southwest Florida during their many golf vacations spent in this area; and Ed Galm, of Indiana, who Inie met at Hunters Ridge Country Club, where they made their home as Inie finally became a full-time resident of Bonita Springs for the final fifteen years of her life.
Passionate about life, music, golf, and a good game of cards (Bridge and Euchre were among her favorites), Inie also was a brilliant executive assistant, skilled interior designer and prided herself on the lost art of being a thoughtful housewife. She loved participating in and watching the activities of her five children, all of whom grew up in Medina, Ohio.
Raised during the Depression surrounded by little of material value, Inie somehow learned the enviable trait of treating everyone with love and respect, regardless of their station in life. She will be sorely missed by her friends at Hunters Ridge, who loved her remarkably positive attitude (even when facing health challenges later in life) and self-deprecating wit.
Inez is survived by four children, two sons, Ken (Peg) Lehman, and their children Tom and Bill; Mitchell (Teresa) Lehman and their daughter Alexandria, lovingly nicknamed "Possum" by her beloved "Grannie Inie;" two daughters, Marti (Greg) Stewart, and their child Nikki (Andreas) Baltatzis and their children Alex and Luke; and Joy (Eddie Kirby) Garrett and his son Darby. Inez is also survived by a sister Charlotte (Art) Melfe along with many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Inez was preceded in death by her three husbands and by her son Gary Lehman.
A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 2 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 625 111th Ave N, Naples, FL with a lunch reception to follow at Hunters Ridge Country Club. Donations in Inez's memory may be made to the Society for Handicapped Citizens of Medina County, 4283 Paradise Rd., Seville, Ohio, 44273.
While many obituaries begin with "surrounded by her loving family" or the like, Inie waited until her four children had spent the month of August visiting her and returned safely home before she passed away (in the presence of her caregiver), as was her lifelong wish. Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Naples Daily News from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019