Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens
525 111th Avenue North
Naples, FL 34108
(239) 597-3101
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
North Naples United Methodist Church
6000 Goodlette Rd
Naples, FL
Irene Matulin Butler


1932 - 2019
Irene Matulin Butler Obituary
Irene Matulin Butler

Naples - Irene Matulin Butler, 86 of Naples, FL went to be with the Lord on Friday June 14, 2019 in her home surrounded by her family. She was born on October 21, 1932 in Akron Ohio to the late Mike & Elizabeth Matulin.

She is survived by her son, Scott Butler (Tracy); daughter, Jennie Gasperson; 8 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren; brother, Fred Matulin; and sister, Frances Matulin who met Irene in Heaven on June 23, 2019.

A memorial service will be held to celebrate Irene's life on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at North Naples United Methodist Church, in the chapel located at 6000 Goodlette Rd Naples, FL 34109. Reception immediately following the service.

In lieu of flowers the family has asked for donations be made to North Naples United Methodist Church or Avow Hospice Naples.

Published in Naples Daily News from July 7 to July 11, 2019
