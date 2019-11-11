|
|
J. Graeme Ossorio
Naples - J. Graeme Ossorio, 81, of Naples, FL, passed away on November 1, 2019. He was born in Baguio, Philippines on June 5, 1938. Graeme graduated from Greenwich Country Day School and received an Economics Degree from Fairfield University. After school, Graeme proudly served in the U.S. Army. After serving in the military he managed Knickerbocker Aviation and The General Putnam Inn & Restaurant in CT. Graeme also started Ossorio Bakery & Café in Cocoa, FL that is still operating today. Graeme had a passion for aviation, his family, cooking, and he dearly loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was previously married to his first wife, Barbara Buckley and is survived by their children, Peggy, Pam, Graeme, Greg, and Anne who passed away; and their eight grandchildren. Graeme later married Barbara Hepner on August 14, 1980. He is survived by his second wife, Barbara Ossorio; their son, Anthony; and his two grandchildren. Graeme is also survived by his four siblings, Leonard, Denis, Maripaz, and Claire. A Funeral Mass will take place at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 2:00PM (625 111th Ave. N. Naples, FL 34108).
Published in Naples Daily News from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019