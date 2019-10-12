|
Jack B. Kellams
Beford - Bedford - Jack B. Kellams, 81, of Bedford, died Thursday, October 10, 2019 at the I.U. Hospice House.
Born January 14, 1938 in Greene County, he was the son of Isaac and J. Addie (Newton) Kellams. He married Sue C. Alex on June 17, 1960 and she survives. He was a 1955 graduate of Paoli High School and won his basketball sectional that year. He attended Purdue University. Jack was a real estate developer and general contractor at Kellams Enterprises, Inc., previously a member of Elks Club, Masonic Lodge, a member of the Naples Yacht Club & the Port Royal Club, Naples, Florida, I.U. Varsity Club and Hoosier Hundred, Association of General Contractors, an accomplished draftsman and was of the Christian faith. He was a loving husband, father, papaw, and mentor to many. He was an avid sports fan, and especially loved NASCAR, I.U. and Purdue athletics. Jack was a brilliant businessman who was always up for a challenge.
Survivors include his wife, Sue of Bedford, four children: Anthony E. Kellams and wife, Kathryn of Bedford, Pamela J. (Kellams) Lewis and husband, Fred of Oolitic, Stephanie A. Kellams of Bedford and Jeffrey A. Kellams and wife, Christine L. of Bargersville, IN, 13 grandchildren, Amanda Lawson, Julie Hobor, Miranda Cahill-Clark, Joshua Lewis, Lindsay Lewis, Audrey Lewis, Nic Mansker, Cali Mansker, Taryn Scrogham, Kelsey Kellams, Jack Kellams, Morgan Wells, and Sydney Wells, eight great grandchildren: Isaac, William, Samuel, Benjamin, Anya, Maren, Olivia Jean and Vincent. He was preceded in death by his, parents, two sisters, June Cummings, Faith Burcham, and four brothers, Lafayette, Victor, Dean and Bill.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 am on Thursday, October 17th in the Elmwood Chapel of the Day & Carter Mortuary with Jeff Williams and Mike Williams officiating. Burial will follow in Green Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at the Day & Carter Mortuary. The family asks that friends consider memorial contributions be made to the American Diabetes Association and the Kidney Foundation. Family and friends may express condolences at www.daycarter.com.
Published in Naples Daily News from Oct. 12 to Oct. 15, 2019