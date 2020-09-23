Jack Donald McDaniel



Naples - Jack McDaniel passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020 at his Naples, FL home after a brief illness. Born in Oakland, CA January 9, 1930, he was the son of the late Raymond McDaniel and Elizabeth Hellman. He was raised in Piedmont, CA, graduating from Piedmont High School.



Following graduation from The University of California - Berkeley in 1955, Jack joined Kaiser Steel where he remained for twenty-four years responsible for the sales and marketing of steel products and coal.



In 1977, moving his wife Nancy and family to New Canaan, CT, Jack joined The Pittston Company as Vice President of corporate development where he managed the domestic and international market of Pittston's coal. He was instrumental in organizing a consortium of major US coal companies to build and manage the second largest domestic and export coal handling facility in the United States and was the creator of American Eagle Coal Company, which grew to be one of the major coal brokerage firms in the United States. During his tenure at Pittston, he graduated from the advanced management programs at Northwestern, serving as president of his class, and later from Stanford.



Most of all Jack was a loving husband and father, survived by daughter Jennifer McDaniel and son James McDaniel. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 63 years, Nancy, and son John.



Golf was also an important part of Jack's life, cherishing the camaraderie of the game he enjoyed at Woodway Country Club and Royal Poinciana Golf Club. For the 49th time he shot his age or below at the age of 89.



A private internment will be at the convenience of the family in The Chapel of The Chimes, Oakland, CA.









