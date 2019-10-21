Services
Rev Jack L. Barnes Obituary
Rev Jack L. Barnes

Rev Jack L. Barnes, 91, passed away Sunday, October 13. He was born in Birmingham, AL, on July 24, 1928.

He is survived by his daughter, Kathryn; son, Jeffrey and daughter-in-law, Nilsa; son, Dave and daughter-in-law, Tammie; granddaughter, Rachel; and grandson, Jonathan.

He graduated from Emory University in 1954. He was active as an ordained minister for the United Methodist Church in north Alabama from 1954 through 1964. Jack then went to work for International Business Machines and retired in 1991.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, October 26th at Wesley United Methodist Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Grace Place, 4300 21st Ave SW, Naples, FL 34116, graceplacenaples.org.
Published in Naples Daily News from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019
