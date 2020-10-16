Jack Pavlovich
Naples - Jack Pavlovich 81, of Naples, FL died peacefully on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at his residence. He was born and raised in Lakewood, OH. He was the son of the late John F. and Mary M. (née Sepesi) Pavlovich. Jack was a long-time resident of Westlake, OH before making Naples his home for the past 20 years.
On September 27, 1969, he married the love of his life, the former Lauren A. Mooney in Cleveland, OH. From the 1970's until his retirement in 2000 he worked for McJunkin Corporation, as one of their top salesmen.
From his youth, Jack developed a passion for cars. In the 1960's he drag-raced professionally while working as a mail carrier. He continued his passion for older cars throughout his life, often attending car shows with friends and family. His knowledge of cars was encyclopedic; always being able to point out even the most minor differences between models. He never hesitated to strike up a conversation about cars and boats with anybody he met.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Lauren A. Pavlovich of Naples, FL; 3 children, John S. Pavlovich and his wife, Melissa of Charlotte, NC, Mary Beth Mignatti and her husband, Andrew of McLean, VA, and Thomas J. Pavlovich and his wife, Jennifer of Seekonk, MA; his three sisters, Sharon Valus (Tom) of Bonita Springs, FL, Chris Laskowski of Medina, OH and Lee Nichols (Richard) also of Medina, OH and his 9 loving grandchildren, John, Madeline, Lauren, Libby, Aidan, Aubree, Julia, Emma and Clara.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 10:00 AM at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church 625 111th Ave. No., Naples, FL. Burial will follow in the Memorial Garden at St. John the Evangelist. The Mass will be live-streamed to allow for virtual attendance beginning at 9:55 AM and may be viewed by visiting https://saintjohntheevangelist.com/events/online-funeral-mass
The family suggests that in lieu of flowers memorial donations in memory of Jack be made to the St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church at the above address or to Avow Hospice, 1095 Whippoorwill Lane, Naples, Fl 34105
