Fuller Funeral Home
1625 Pine Ridge Road
Naples, FL 34109
(239) 592-1611
Memorial service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Jack Peter Dorfman


1937 - 2019
Jack Peter Dorfman Obituary
Jack Peter Dorfman

Naples, Florida - Jack Peter Dorfman, 82, of Naples, FL, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. Formerly of Williamsville, NY, he and his wife Sandra had been seasonal residents of Naples for many years, moving here permanently in 2002. Jack was born May 23, 1937 in Buffalo, NY, the son of Philip and Pauline Dorfman.

Jack attended Michigan State and the University of Buffalo. He played sports in both high school and college and became an avid boater and fisherman having fished all over the world. He was a Pharmacist for many years, owning his own neighborhood drugstore in the Buffalo area.

Mr. Dorfman is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Sandra Dorfman; his beloved sons, Dr. Todd A. (Julie) Dorfman of Boulder, CO and Scott (Rachele) Dorfman of Getzville, NY; five grandsons, Max, Alex, Sam, Jakob and Carter Dorfman; his sister, Helene Fuchs of Naples, FL; and his many wonderful aides who made his life more comfortable.

A memorial service will be held Monday, August 26, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Fuller Funeral Home, 1625 Pine Ridge Road, Naples.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the .

Online condolences may be offered at www.FullerNaples.com.
Published in Naples Daily News on Aug. 25, 2019
