Jack Stanley Staton



Naples - Jack Stanley Staton of Naples, Florida and Cashiers, North Carolina passed away peacefully in his home with family by his side on June 13, 2020 after a short illness. He was born February 11,1931 in West Virginia and raised in Orlando, Florida as the only child of Jack Andrew Staton and Greta Stanley Staton.



He was a graduate of the University of Florida and an avid supporter of the Gators! Jack was involved in many investments and real estate developments in south Florida and Cashiers, North Carolina.



Tennis came first on the agenda for Jack in Naples as well as in Cashiers. At the Cedar Creek Club in Cashiers he received many silver cups winning tournament after tournament. And while in Naples he enjoyed playing tournaments and won numerous ones to his credit.



Jack is survived by his loving wife, Charlotte, with whom he shared 46 years of marriage.



In addition, he is survived by his children Doris Staton, Colleen Staton, Tim O'Shea and stepson Smith Bryant and step-grandsons Jacob and Zachary. Jack was predeceased by his son, Jack Staton Jr.



A private service will be held at a later date.









