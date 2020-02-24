Resources
Naples - Long-time Naples resident, Jackie Means, passed away peacefully at his home on February 21, 2020. He was born on April 1, 1959 to Jeannie Means. Jackie attended Gulfview Middle School and Naples High where he graduated in 1977. He studied English at the University of Florida and was a faithful Gators fan. He loved surfing, cross country, racquetball, fishing, hunting and Ford Trucks.

He is survived by his mother, Jeannie Means and many, many dear friends as well as his dog, McCoy. Jackie was preceded in death by his beloved dog, Kramer.

A Celebration of Jackie's Life will be held this Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Muller-Thompson Funeral Chapel, 2011 Pine Ridge Road.

For online condolences, to share memories or light a candle, please visit Jackie's Tribute at www.muller-thompson.com
Published in Naples Daily News from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020
