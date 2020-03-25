|
Jacqueline A. Robinson
Robinson, Jacqueline A. (O'Brien) 66, was united with GOD Thursday, March 19, 2020. Jacqueline died at home with her husband of 46 years Michael by her side.
Jacqueline was born Dec. 10, 1953 in Lynbrook, NY the daughter of James G. and Doris E. (Burns) O'Brien. Her parents and siblings Kevin J. O'Brien and James R. O'Brien preceded her in death.
She is survived by siblings Mark W. O'Brien Gail (Allen) O'Brien (Clarksville NY) and Richard M. O'Brien (Guilderland NY), Sisters In-laws Linda (Schiesel) O'Brien (Kevin) (Syracuse NY.) Kathleen (De Forge) O'Brien (James) (Schenectady NY) and several nephews and nieces.
Jacqueline and Michael had 3 children, Phillip M. Robinson (Schenectady NY) Megan L. Griffin (Schenectady NY) and Ethan J. Robinson (Karen) (Cohoes NY) as well as two grandchildren Katelyn Griffin and Austin Castillo. In-laws include Elizabeth Robinson, the late Donald Robinson, Donna Fink, Garry Robinson, Amy Bourdeau, Mariann Vagianelis, and many nieces and nephews.
Jacqueline grew up in Guilderland, NY, is a graduate of Guilderland High School and Maria College in Albany NY. She and her family moved from Guilderland NY to Naples Fl in 1995. Jacqueline worked at the Naples Philharmonic (Artis-Naples) in the finance department for many years. Jacqueline loved the people at the Philharmonic, they all made her feel special. Jacqueline loved her children and grandchildren very much.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, per Jackie's wish, please make donations to Jackie's grandchildren's post education fund: Michael Robinson for the benefit of Katelyn Griffin and Austin Castillo c/o Centennial Bank, 3021 Airport Pulling Rd, Naples, Fl 34109 Suite 101.
Published in Naples Daily News from Mar. 25 to Mar. 29, 2020