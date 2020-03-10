|
Jacqueline Blodgett Lucas
Naples, FL - Jacqueline Blodgett Lucas, 74 of Naples, FL and Framingham, MA passed away surrounded by family on February 23, 2020 at Naples Community Hospital. She was born December 2, 1945 in Newton, MA, the daughter of John and Enid Blodgett.
Jacqueline was an executive secretary for a financial planning company. She was an avid traveler who loved anything to do with the water. Beaches, swimming, boating, and the sand. She enjoyed boating on Cape Cod, going to Falmouth and seeing the different lighthouses and eating at the Flying Bridge Restaurant in Falmouth Harbor. In Florida, she and her husband volunteered at Delnor Wiggins Pass State Park as well as Lovers Key State Park and Lake Manatee State Park in Bradenton, Florida. She was loved and made great friends at each place. She also enjoyed taking the Island Queen Ferry from Falmouth to Martha's Vineyard. She traveled the country by motorhome and motorcycle. When in California she spent time volunteering to cut flowers for the Rose Bowl Parade. She loved being with family and going to concerts on the Framingham Common.
She leaves behind her husband of 55 years, Wallace Lucas (Naples,FL); sons Robert Lucas and wife Ivette (Framingham, MA) and Scott Lucas and his wife Iliza (Rocport, MA); grandchildren, Phylicia Lucas, Jordan Lucas, Luis Burgos, Amelia Lucas, and Caroline Lucas; and four great grandchildren. She also leaves behind her brother, Jeff Blodgett (Natick, MA) and his wife Marcia; sisters Sue Rigney and her husband Ed (Wilbraham, MA), Barbara Leware and her husband Irv (Wilbraham, MA) and sister Stephanie Hemminger and her husband Doug (Hendersonville, TN).
A memorial service will be held in Newton, MA at a later date. For online condolences, please visit www.fullernaples.com.
Published in Naples Daily News from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020