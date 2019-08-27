Services
Chapel Hill - Butler Funeral Home
701 North 94th Street
Kansas City, KS 66112
(913) 334-3366
Funeral
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Jacqueline "Sue" Grazier


1936 - 2019
Jacqueline "Sue" Grazier Obituary
Naples - Jacqueline "Sue" Grazier, passed away on August 24, 2019, in Naples, Florida, with her devoted husband and elementary school sweetheart George by her side. Born on June 22, 1936 in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Sue called many states home: Pennsylvania, Kansas, Massachusetts, and Florida. Sue had two sons: David Sargert and Scott (Joan) Sargert, four step-children: Mike (Cindy) Grazier, Pat (Kris) Grazier, Kim (Syd) Warner, and Pam (Leon) Staab. Affectionately known as Grandma Sue or Susie, she has 12 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren spread throughout the country. Sue loved to read, play bridge, embroider, and bake delicious treats to share with everyone. She will be forever remembered by her entire family and all of her friends. The funeral will be held at the Chapel Hill - Butler Funeral home at 701 N 94 St, Kansas City, KS 66112 on August 31st at 10:00 am. A memorial in Naples, Florida will be announced at a later date.
Published in Naples Daily News on Aug. 27, 2019
