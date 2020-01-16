Services
Jacqueline J. Klima


1938 - 2019
Jacqueline J. Klima Obituary
Jacqueline J. Klima

Naples - Jacqueline J. Klima, 81, of Naples, Florida, and formerly of Chicago, IL, passed away on December 26, 2019 surrounded by her family. Born December 17, 1938 in Joliet, Illinois, she was the daughter of John Petrusa and Rose Silvio. She had a difficult childhood, losing her sister and mother at an early age. These early difficulties ingrained in her the importance of family.

She was always available to listen and loved unconditionally which created strong and loving bonds with all of her children and grandchildren. In her profession, she brought her strong character and work ethic to the City of Chicago as a private investigator and then supervisor of her department.

She was preceded in death by her sisters, Catherine, Rose, and Penny. She is survived by her sons David Klima, Robert Klima, her two daughters, Jacqueline Craddock and Victoria Lichtenberger and her five grandchildren Brittany Klima, Joshua Klima, Jacqueline Klima, Anna Lichtenberger, and Chloe Lichtenberger.
Published in Naples Daily News from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020
