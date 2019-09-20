|
|
Jacqueline Lois (Jackie) Slama
Naples - With profound sadness we announce the passing of Jackie (Jacqueline Lois Slama), our loving and devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to all whose lives she touched.
On September 17, 2019, she left us in her 84th year. She bravely coped with Parkinson's disease for over twenty years; more than a quarter of her life. She called herself "willful"; her courage, grace, faith and "will" to enjoy life remained untouched to the end.
Born and raised in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Frank Mudra and Erna (Schubert) Mudra, she was a long-time resident of Naples, FL; living at Carlton Lakes and most recently The Arlington.
Much loved, she is survived by her brother David Mudra and sister-in-law Carol; her brother-in-law Ralph Meifert; her daughter Susan Lynn (Slama) Healy and son-in-law William Healy; her son Richard Frank Slama and daughter-in-law Elizabeth Slama; her four grandchildren, Carolyn (Healy) Loftus, Richard Eugene Slama, Diane (Healy) Beaver, and Eliza Slama; her three great-grandchildren, Katie Loftus, Alana Loftus and Annabelle Beaver and many close friends.
Jackie is predeceased by her devoted husband Richard and sister LaVergne.
Jackie lived a full life as a wonderful mother, homemaker, secretary and purchasing agent.
She loved to sing, dance, bake, socialize with friends and was highly skilled with painting and cross-stitch. Most of all she loved her family and instilled in her children strong values that have served them well.
She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
A celebration of Jackie's life will be held at 3 PM Saturday, Sept 28th, 2019 at Faith Lutheran Church, 4150 Goodlette-Frank Rd, Naples.
She left us with "joy in the blest assurance…I know that my Redeemer lives!"
Memorials may be made to Faith Lutheran Church or The Parkinson's Foundation.
Published in Naples Daily News from Sept. 20 to Sept. 22, 2019