|
|
Jacquelyn Somerside Milot
Naples - August 25, 1950 - December 31, 2019
Jacquelyn Somerside Milot, 69, of Naples, Florida, was called to the Lord on December 31, 2019. She was born in Kenmore, New York, daughter to the late Robert and Virginia (Alcock) Somerside. She earned her bachelor's degree in Accounting from Central Connecticut State University. She worked as a bank examiner for the state of Connecticut before becoming a regional manager for the FDIC. While with the FDIC, she worked in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and California before retiring to Naples, Florida in 2010, spending her summers in Cape Cod. She enjoyed numerous hobbies such as quilting, travel, puzzles, biking, and genealogy. She volunteered her time and talents to the local church and to her home owners association. Jacquelyn is predeceased by her brother Robert V. Somerside, Jr. and her husband Raymond Milot. Survivors include, her sisters, Kathryn Johnson and Barbara Somerside, her three children Christian Tordonato of Naples FL, Laurie (Tordonato) Pelletier of Abington MA, and Carrie Tordonato of Herndon, VA, she had three stepchildren, nine grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Services will be held 10 A.M. Saturday February 1, 2020 in Covenant Church, 6926 Trail Blvd., Naples, FL 34108. Memorials, if desired, may be made to Breast Cancer Research Foundation at https://www.bcrf.org/.
Published in Naples Daily News from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020