James Albert Battaglioli
James Albert Battaglioli

Naples - On June 20, 2020, James Albert Battaglioli, beloved son and brother, passed away at age 54.

James is survived by his parents, Berty Mussio and Victor Battaglioli, sisters, Regina Koda and Christa Benedetto, his brother Matthew Battaglioli, and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

He will forever be loved and remembered for his charismatic personality and being a true friend to so many.

Memorial Services will be held at a future date.

Online condolences may be left at www.hodgesnaplesmg.com




Published in Naples Daily News from Jul. 14 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens
525 111th Avenue North
Naples, FL 34108
(239) 597-3101
