James Albert Battaglioli
Naples - On June 20, 2020, James Albert Battaglioli, beloved son and brother, passed away at age 54.
James is survived by his parents, Berty Mussio and Victor Battaglioli, sisters, Regina Koda and Christa Benedetto, his brother Matthew Battaglioli, and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
He will forever be loved and remembered for his charismatic personality and being a true friend to so many.
Memorial Services will be held at a future date.
