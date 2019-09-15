|
James B. Burns
Naples - James B. Burns of Naples, Florida on September 5, 2019 in Waterford, Michigan; at the age of 85.
Loving husband of Karen; Dear father of Jeff (late Susan) Burns, Laura (Jack) Hotz, Nanci (late Ash) Dawoodjee, Terri (Marc) Tahnoose and the late Keith (Ann) Burns. Dear brother of Al Burns and Darlene Vanderpool; Beloved grandfather of Rachel, Justin, Blake, Taylor, Emily, David, Mitchell, Megan, James and Aaron. Great-grandfather of Dalton, Oliver and Henry.
Mr. Burns was the President and C.E.O. of Contract Interiors, a veteran of the United States Army and a member of the Lely Country Club in Naples, Florida. An accomplished athlete, avid sportsman and lover of the outdoors.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday 9:30 a.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Parkinson Foundation or the . Online guest book
Published in Naples Daily News on Sept. 15, 2019