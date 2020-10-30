James Brian Hotze
Naples - James Brian Hotze of Naples, Florida and Williamsburg, Virginia, departed this life October 29, 2020. Born November 3, 1948, in Richmond, Virginia, he was the son of Margaret Dozier Hotze and Thomas Wilson Hotze.
Jim was a graduate of Saint Bridget Catholic School, Benedictine College Preparatory, Saint Leo University, Florida (B.S.) and Virginia Commonwealth University (MBA). He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, W. Douglas Hotze (Mary); and the love of his life, Sharon E. Weinberg. He is survived by brothers, Thomas Wilson Hotze (Sheila) Jr., Curtis E. Hotze (Becky); and sisters, Carroll H. Cannon and Peggy H. Crowder (John); along with a nine nieces and nephews, and a host of cousins.
Jim exhibited a magnetism that characterized his life, nurturing an ever-growing band of devoted friends and loved ones, including grade and high school classmates who remained with him until the end. He spent his life, through his business acumen and hard work, creating an example for all. He was a highly creative individual and business owner who loved all sports. He developed many innovative products at his company, Fremont Die Consumer Products. He was an avid golfer and world traveler, and often contributed his time and talents in support of Catholic education and conservative values. Jimmy Hotze will be remembered as a friend to all, man of faith, admired business man.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, November 2, at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave., with a Christian Wake being held at 6:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 3, at Saint Bridget Catholic Church, 6006 Three Chopt Road, with burial to follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Both the Christian Wake and Funeral Mass may be viewed via live-stream at blileys.com/obituaries
. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Bridget School, 6011 York Road, Richmond, Virginia, 23226 or Benedictine College Preparatory, 12829 River Road, Richmond, Virginia, 23238.