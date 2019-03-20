James Burton Goetz



Naples, FL



James B. Goetz, age 82, passed away peacefully on March 17th 2019 with his



loving family at his side. He was born in Freeport Illinois, son of Marian and Tom Goetz. He married Ruth Elbert in 1958. They had two sons Jim and Greg. Jim began his career as a broadcaster and eventual owner of several radio stations. He was elected LT. Governor of Minnesota in 1966 and in 1970 was chosen by the National Jaycees as one of the 10 most outstanding young men in America. Jim's career went onto include CEO of General Television, Westland



Capital and for the last 30 years of his career he was a partner with his two sons in Goetz Companies. Jim served on many boards and recently was President of GSAC in Naples Florida. Jim is survived by his wife Ruth, sons Jim and Greg, grandchildren James, Christopher, Jessica, and Jacob. He also has two great grandsons Wilder and Woody. Visitation will be at North Naples United Methodist Church (Chapel) from , Friday March 22nd from 9:45- 10:45am. Service to follow. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to .