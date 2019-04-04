Resources
James C. Passolt, age 74 of Naples, Florida left this earth on March 31st, 2019 following a two-year battle with pulmonary fibrosis. Jim was a

member of the Sigma Phi Epsilon

Fraternity. After obtaining a law degree, he spent most of his career as a real estate manager for UPS. He was a member of the Shriners and also the Rotary Club of Heber Springs, Arkansas. He loved to travel, sail, scuba dive and especially kayak.

"Sunny Jim" was his nickname and he lived it every day. He was always cheerful, optimistic, fun loving, dependable and ready to help anyone in need.

Jim is preceded in death by his parents, James and Dory. He is survived by his loving wife of 20 years, Patty, whom he adored. Also surviving are his children James III, Jessica Rabe (and husband Joshua), stepdaughter Jill Boyers (and husband Cameron); grandchildren Elizabeth, Logan, Lexie, Jimmy IV, Baylor and his first wife Ronnie Bounds.

An intimate gravesite service will be held on April 12th at Evergreen in Omaha, NE.
