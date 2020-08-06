James (Jim) Charles Bullock Jr.
NAPLES - James (Jim) Charles Bullock Jr, 81, of Naples, Florida, and former resident of Marco Island, FL; Marquette, MI; and Iron Mountain, MI, passed away peacefully on August 2, 2020, at The Arlington of Naples following a courageous battle with Parkinsonâ™s Disease, and complications following a COVID-19 diagnosis. While his beloved wife, and loving family could not be by his side due to the pandemic restrictions, they made their peace with goodbyes via technology. A devout Catholic his entire life, Jimâ™s family is now comforted knowing he has been called home to Heaven.
Jim was born March 10, 1939, in Marquette MI. He was the son of the late James Charles Bullock Sr, and Winnifred (Spooner) Bullock of Marquette, MI.
As a young boy growing up in Marquette, it became evident early on in Jimâ™s life that he was a fast learner and hard-working man. He worked side by side with his dad in their family business, the JC Bullock Oil Company, and later took over the business. It is a known fact that he was also frugal by nature, and even purchased a house at the age of 14.
Jim was a 1957 graduate of Graveraet High School of Marquette, and a 1961 Northern Michigan University graduate earning a BS degree in Economics/Finance; he also was a member of the Tau Kappa Epsilon Fraternity on campus.
While residing in Marquette Jimâ™s entrepreneurial career was further launched. He was in a partnership and formed a successful Burger King Franchise, developing, owning, and later selling numerous Burger King stores throughout the Midwest. Upon retiring from these ventures, Jim began to launch into real estate development, particularly in the Marco Island, FL area.
While hard work was always a major part of Jimâ™s life, what brought him the most joy was raising his three beloved daughters: Jamie, Jill, and Janel. Some of his daughterâ™s favorite memories of their Dad include: going to hunting camp and making homemade pizza and taking saunas; and fishing off the dock at their Marco Island home as well. Jim was also known for his witty, quick sense of humor, and his family and friends always enjoyed this side of him. Jimâ™s brother, Kenny, and family, fondly remember good times at their hunting camp in the Huron Mountain area.
On May 23, 1987, Jim married Nancy (Johnson-Kreider), at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Iron Mountain, and they were blessed with 33 years of marriage. Following their retirements, Jim and Nancy enjoyed many joyful years at their Marco Island home, forming lasting friendships, and venturing out on their Tiara boat, dubbed appropriately âœThe Nancy Jâ?. The âœJâ™ represents the first initial of each of his daughterâ™s names. Jim was proud of their boat and even got his Captainâ™s license. Jim and Nancy also were able to travel extensively including trips to: England, Paris, Sweden, Alaska, Canada, and many cruises as well. When summers became too hot in the Florida area, Jim had a unique home built in Amasa, MI on Shank Lake. This uniquely designed, generator operated home provided them, their children, and grandchildren several years of north woods beauty and great memories. When Jim learned of his Parkinsonâ™s disease, he had the foresight to sell their home on Marco Island, and he and Nancy began to reside at the beautiful Arlington of Naples (a retirement community). This new chapter in their life enabled them to form new friendships, and Jim was provided with the caring, compassionate care of The Arlington staff.
Jim is survived by his wife, Nancy, his children: Jamie Bullock; Jill (David) Master; and Janel (Michael) Newell, all of Minneapolis. His stepchildren: Steve (Jane) Kreider of Kalamazoo, Michigan; Jamie (David) Johnson of Iron Mountain, Michigan, and Dr. Dan Kreider of Iron Mountain. His grandchildren: Carl Bullock; Caleigh, Lauren, and Connor Master; William, Thomas, and John Newell. His step-grandchildren Paul (Diane) Kreider, John Kreider, Sarah Kreider, and Joseph Kreider; Eric Johnson, Emily (Zach) Haber; Kathleen Kreider, Mark Kreider, and Kyle Kreider, and his step-great grandchildren: Milo Kreider, and Jude and Eloise Johnson. He is also survived by his siblings: Denise (Barry) Hammond of California, Ken (Linda) Bullock of Florida and Michigan, who was not only his brother but his closest friend, Susie (Ken) Luman of Oklahoma.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Charles Bullock Senior, and Winnifred (Spooner) Bullock.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to The Bay Cliff Health Camp at baycliff.org
. in memory of James Bullock.
Special thanks are expressed to the wonderful, compassionate Arlington staff including the My Tapestry staff, Avow Hospice, and their numerous special friends, and loving family.
Condolences to the family of Jim Bullock may be expressed on line to: www.fassbenderswansonhansen.com
The family has entrusted Fassbender Swanson Hansen Funeral and Cremation Services of Marquette. Funeral arrangements will be announced in the near future.