James Charles Burns
Lubbock - James "Jim" Charles Burns, 78 of Lubbock passed away Friday, January 10, 2020. He was born December 11, 1941 to James and Ellen (Oates) Burns in Elizabeth, New Jersey. Jim attended Eddison High School in Elizabeth. He married Jo (Vardzal) Burns September 29, 1962 at St. Josephs Catholic Church in Elizabeth. Jim worked as a car dealer and owned several dealerships throughout the years including Shamrock Chevrolet, Pioneer Lincoln and Pioneer Nissan. He loved watching football, West Texas people, Texas Tech University and all his past employees. Jim also enjoyed spending his time at their second home fishing in Marco Island, Florida. He was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 57 years, Jo; his children, Jodie McCartor, Jim Burns, Jason Burns; grandchildren, Ryan McCartor, Blake Burns, Brooks Burns; two great-grandchildren, Rykan McCartor, Krosby McCartor; sister-in-law, Margaret Burns; and nieces and nephew.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Eugene Burns.
A visitation will be held from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at the Venue on Broadway.
Published in Naples Daily News from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020