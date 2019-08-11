|
James D. McCarthy
Naples - James D. McCarthy, 83, of Naples, Florida, passed away on August 5, 2019 at Health Park Medical Center. James was born in Bennington, Vermont on December 8, 1935. He served in the U.S. Army and then received his Associate's Degree from the University of New Haven in Connecticut.
James worked as a Metallurgical Engineer for 33 years. Upon retirement from Lycoming/Textron in Stratford, CT, Jim and Anne resided in Yorktown, VA for 10 years then moved to their current home in Naples Florida. In Naples he became a master ship model builder and was an active member of the Naples ship modelers club.
James is survived by his loving wife, Anne McCarthy; one sister, Jane Colyer and her husband Larry; a brother-in-law, Charles Burch and wife Louise; as well as several nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, August 12, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Saint John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 625 111th Avenue North, Naples, FL 34108 with Father Tom Zalenski officiating and Military Honors to follow.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in his name to St. Matthew's House of Naples, 2001 Airport Road South, Naples, FL 34112 or to the Guadalupe Center, 509 Hope Circle, Immokalee, FL 34142.
Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com.
Arrangements are being handled by Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home.
Published in Naples Daily News on Aug. 11, 2019