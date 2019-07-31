Resources
Naples - James Daniel Howe, aged 27 passed away in his home July 25, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father, James Richard Howe.

Dan was the manager of Justennis in Naples, FL. He was an accomplished tennis player and instructor. He is survived by his mother, Kathryn Howe and sister, Audrey Howe. There will be no public service. Anyone wishing to make donations in his name may do so at Louie's Place Recovery, 3054 52nd St. S.W., Naples, Florida 34116. For online condolences, please visit www.fullernaples.com.
Published in Naples Daily News on July 31, 2019
