James "Red" DeForest



Naples - James "Red" DeForest, 86, was born in 1934 in Danielson, Connecticut,



the son of Margaret and George DeForest. He was a student at Fisherville School, Fisherville, Massachusetts. His mother was a weaver and his father a loom repairman at Fisher Manufacturing Company in Fisherville. Red's father, George, was also a fight manager and trainer, known among the largest fight promoters in the New England area.



Red formerly lived in Grafton, Massachusetts and is survived by his three children, Cynthia Wilson of Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, Jayne Doss of Jerome, Arizona and son Jimmy Jr., of Mayer, Arizona.



His wife of 22 years, Doris Dickson DeForest, died in 2014 leaving her son Scott Dickson of Naples.



Red was always active with varied interests. During his late teens he was the lead member and organizer of the Deep Valley Ramblers, a widely known Country Western Band. With Red on the drums or bass guitar the Ramblers played throughout the Worcester, Massachusetts area. In 1955, Red graduated from the Framingham State Police Academy and began his 15 year career with the Shrewsbury, Massachusetts Police Department. In early 1969, while on a traffic stop, Red was struck by a drunk driver and severely injured. After months of operations and therapy and through his own determination, Red was able to begin walking again. His doctors advised he take up golf but to walk and not ride in a cart. He'd never golfed before but that became his therapy. So began another career!! Red became an enthusiastic golfer, playing often and working hard at it. It was great therapy for his injury. In 1970 he was featured in the Reader's Digest as the # 1 Advanced Amateur Golfer.



While in Shrewsbury, he spent six years as a professional boxer with approximately 40 bouts and an outstanding KO record. That included bouts in the Boston Garden and Boston Arena. During this time Red became a state certified tree surgeon and began the DeForest Tree Experts Company. One of his most memorable undertakings in that field was the tree clearing for the Mt. Wachusetts Ski Lift and Ski Trails Course in Princeton, Massachusetts. When that business was sold he began another adventure with the New England Bowlers Association and was soon # 1 in the NEBA. In his first year, he won two state championships, the Connecticut Open and the Rhode Island Open. While bowling at the Lincoln Lanes in Worcester, Massachusetts he scored the first sanctioned perfect 300 game in the New England area. For that accomplishment, he was recognized by the United States Bowling Congress and awarded a gold championship ring emblazoned with a red ruby and a diamond. Red always proudly wore that ring titled United States Bowling Congress 300. Shortly after that, having retired from the Police Department, Red joined his parents in a move to Naples where he continued his outstanding bowling career and golf.



Red was always busy!



During his first years in Naples, he became an avid golfer, with membership at Arrowhead Golf Course, becoming club champion in 1997 and 1998. In association with the Collier County Building Construction Company, Red was in charge of many projects including the building of Cypress Woods Golf and Country Club.



Red's parents, and many of his aunts and uncles had been involved with the circus and vaudeville. All of them loved dancing. When first arriving in Naples, and joining a singles golfing group, Red met Doris Dickson and they soon discovered they had a shared interest in not only golf but dancing as well. After a couple years, they married on January 1, 2000. Following the death of his beloved Doris, Red continued dancing and golfing.



Red was well-known as a good friend and neighbor to many in Heritage Greens and Naples. He was always handy with a joke or funny story. It was well-known that if anyone had a fix-it need of any kind, calling Red would bring him to their immediate rescue. If Red himself couldn't come he would supply the name of someone who could. "Tell them Red sent you," would always get good service and fast repairs. His kindness, willingness to help others and open attitude gained him the name Red Flash. That name also applied to his always wild colors and patterns of golf pants!



Red was well loved by many and will be sorely missed.









