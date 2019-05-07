|
|
James Donald Forester
Naples, FL
11-11-57 - 05-02-19
Jimmy completed his last project on Earth after a courageous 10 year battle with
cancer. He is survived by his dedicated
loving daughters Jamie M. Forester and Ashley R. Forester.
Jim is the son of the late Mary A. and
Norman E. Forester
Siblings:
John N. Forester
Children:
* James Forester (wife Marina,
children Julius, Kendra, Marissa).
* Jessica Forester.
* Douglas Forester (in Heaven)
Mary J Kilpatrick (husband Bill)
Children:
* Chad Weuve (fiancé Norma, children Michael, Justin, Andrew)
* Jennifer Hand (husband Todd, children Kailyn, Ciara)
Doug E. Forester
Children :
* Myranda Driskell (husband Dayton, children Zoey, Genevieve, Zane, Gemma)
* Kirsten Forester
"Beginning today, treat everyone you meet as if they had no tomorrow. Extend to them all the care, kindness and understanding you can muster. Do it with no thought of reward and your life will be changed forever."
Jimmy didn't speak these words. He lived these words. No matter what life "pitched" at him, he made time and spared no expense for fun.
Born in Illinois, Jim moved to Naples in 1989 to begin a
family. He was the master of ideas. With no formal
education, two hard working hands and a heart of gold, he was proud to be able to use his gifts to provide for his family.
His business friends and acquaintances knew him as a humble, hardworking, talented man with extraordinary taste. His family knew him as a comedic-poet who always looked for fun and laughter. His love was fishing, boating, live music and the sound of the Chicago Cubs somewhere in the background.
To honor this generous, awe inspiring man and
experience his legacy through the eyes of his beloved daughters, there will be a Memorial Service. This website will be a point of contact, as well as a time, date, and place of the service. Please be patient, as we collect the details.
jimforestermemorialservice.com
Published in Naples Daily News on May 7, 2019