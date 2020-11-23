James E. Lang
Naples - James E. Lang, age 84 of Naples, Florida, passed away on November 20, 2020. Known as "Jim" to his friends and associates, he was born April 13, 1936 in Cleveland, Ohio, to Josephine Lang Kosky. Married to Roberta ("Bobbie" or "Bertie") for 54 years until her passing on March 24, 2015. He loved to take care of and provide for his three children: Brooke E. Hearn of Richmond, VA, James F. Lang of Pepper Pike, OH (Paula) and Keith A. Lang of Mason, OH (Kerry) and his six grandchildren: Charles, Andrew, Abby, Margaret Sydney, James ("J.B.") and Cassidy. Also survived by his brother, David Kosky, of Lakewood, OH. He was a friend to many, and a partner on the course and at the gin table, at Imperial Golf Club, Youngstown Country Club and Canterbury Golf Club. His first job was delivering the Cleveland Press. At age 12, he sold peanuts outside Municipal Stadium at Indians games (one bag for a dime, three for a quarter), and celebrated the 1948 World Series win. At age 14, he made $3 a night setting pins at Colony Lanes. When he became old enough to drive, he drove a van of girls from local schools to the 107th Armory Riding Academy and raked out the stalls. He also ground hamburger at Heinens at Shaker Square, and mostly avoided ashes from his cigarette falling into the meat. He started working as a caddy at Beechmont Country Club because it meant he could miss a half day of school on Wednesday afternoons. He attended John Adams High until his sophomore year, when his mother married Carl Kosky and the family moved to West 61st Street, where he played basketball and baseball for West High. He worked at various times passing out betting slips for a bookie, helping on a beer truck, painting billboards, and putting up rack lathe. Jim attended Kent State University on a basketball scholarship for two years, then started in the insurance business and lived with Tommy LiPuma's family, and later with Tommy, Ken Chiara and Ben Degaetano in Euclid. Jim and Ken started a social club called the "After Five Set," which is how Jim and Bobbie met at a dance at the Theatrical Grill. After moving to Youngstown in the mid-1960s to join Moreman-Yerian Insurance, he became the owner of Gluck Insurance Agency and grew its business over many years with his partner Jim Keating. He loved to sell and serve. He volunteered his time with the United Way, Meals on Wheels and the United States Golf Association (Executive Committee), served as a Canfield City Council member, and sponsored a little league baseball team. He was loved by his dog Gracie. Jim and Bobby were blessed. Memorial service will be held in 2021 once the pandemic subsides. The family requests that donations be made to: Mahoning County CASA/GAL Program at http://mccasa.org/donate
, or Meals on Wheels of Bonita Springs at https://mealsonwheelsofbonitasprings.org/donate/