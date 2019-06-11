James Earl "Soupy" Campbell



Naples - James Earl "Soupy" Campbell passed away peacefully in his home on the morning of June 7th. James was born on March 13th, 1939 to James Sr. and Katherine (Lawrence) in Revere, MA. He was the middle child to older sister, Mary and younger brother, Gerald. Upon Graduating Revere High School in 1958 Jim enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served as a petty officer on the USS Hammerberg DE-1015 until 1960, he then served in the Navy reserve from 1960-1963 when he was honorably discharged from service. During "Soupy's" time in the reserve he met and fell in love with Dorothy LeClair (June 10, 1944- September 5, 2002) whom he married on September 29, 1962. He and Dorothy had three children Scott Francis, Kelley Anne and Kerry Anne. Jim worked for the Stop & Shop Corporation his whole life, he was dedicated hard working man putting the needs of his family first until a debilitating back injury forced him into an early retirement. He was a loving and dedicated pet owner who shared an extremely strong bond with his English Bulldog "Grace". Gracie Lou will forever miss her good morning greeting "Gracie Lou I love you" and her morning "pooch smooch" from her loving master. Jim was a man of good character and values, he was genuinely interested in the welfare of his friends and neighbors and he deeply touched those who loved him. Jim is survived by his dear loving friend Sue Davis and his seven grandchildren. Relatives and friends may call Tuesday, June 11th, from 6-8 PM at Fuller Funeral Home, 4735 Tamiami Trail East, where Prayer Services will be held at 7:30 PM. For online condolences visit www.FullerNaples.com Published in Naples Daily News on June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary