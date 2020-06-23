James Edward Walsh
Naples - Memorial services for James Edward Walsh, 77 of Naples will be held Saturday, June 27th at 11:00 am at Fuller Funeral Home, 4735 Tamiami Trail East. Complete obituary and online condolences at www.fullernaples.com
Naples - Memorial services for James Edward Walsh, 77 of Naples will be held Saturday, June 27th at 11:00 am at Fuller Funeral Home, 4735 Tamiami Trail East. Complete obituary and online condolences at www.fullernaples.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Naples Daily News from Jun. 23 to Jun. 25, 2020.