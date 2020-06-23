James Edward Walsh
James Edward Walsh

Naples - Memorial services for James Edward Walsh, 77 of Naples will be held Saturday, June 27th at 11:00 am at Fuller Funeral Home, 4735 Tamiami Trail East. Complete obituary and online condolences at www.fullernaples.com






Published in Naples Daily News from Jun. 23 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Fuller Funeral Home and Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

5 entries
June 20, 2020
There are so many memories of my stepdad. But I have to say I will so miss his corny jokes (some I didn't get) and wild stories that I'm still not sure I believe :) I will so miss you Jim. You're in my heart and my many memories! Love and so miss you already, your only step daughter!
Kelly Ann Roggatz
Daughter
June 20, 2020
Was so shocked to hear of your passing.. I cried and said a prayer... I know the lord needs you more up there ..im going to miss you and thank you for the wonderful memories... Hopefully you can bless me and have my back.. I want to say congratulations...Your free of any pain.
Laverne Moore
Friend
June 20, 2020
Jim was one of the good guys. May he rest in peace. He was a gift.
Edd Schultz
June 19, 2020
Rita and family, I'm so sorry for your loss. Jim was a good person with a great love for his family. May God be with you and help you through this time.
Patti Guercio
Friend
June 19, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about the passing of Jim. He was a great man to me and my family and he will always be in our heart
Betty Wallace
Friend
