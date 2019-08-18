Services
Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home
28300 So. Tamiami Tr.
Bonita Springs, FL 34134
(239) 992-4982
Resources
More Obituaries for James Ascher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James F. Ascher


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James F. Ascher Obituary
James F. Ascher

Bonita Springs - James Finn Ascher, 86, of Bonita Springs, FL, passed away on August 8, 2019. Jim was born on February 15, 1933, in Minneapolis, MN, where he grew up in a large, extended German-Irish family. He was stationed in Heidelberg, Germany, during his two years' service in the U.S. Army and also attended the University of Minnesota, earning a master's degree. He worked as a CPA for many years in Minneapolis and then became a quirky entrepreneur whose interests included land in Costa Rica and a business raising turkeys. Jim had lived in Florida for many years but was still an avid fan of the Minnesota Twins and Vikings. He greatly enjoyed reading and collecting books, coins and stamps, bottles, and anything else that happened to appeal to him. Jim was preceded in death by Leone, his beloved wife of 62 years. He is survived by children, Timothy, Lynda Delaney, and Michael; grandchildren, Robert Ascher, Diana Ascher, and Matthew Delaney; as well as his sister, Margaret Roback; and brothers, Gerald and Terence. Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Naples Daily News on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now