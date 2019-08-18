|
|
James F. Ascher
Bonita Springs - James Finn Ascher, 86, of Bonita Springs, FL, passed away on August 8, 2019. Jim was born on February 15, 1933, in Minneapolis, MN, where he grew up in a large, extended German-Irish family. He was stationed in Heidelberg, Germany, during his two years' service in the U.S. Army and also attended the University of Minnesota, earning a master's degree. He worked as a CPA for many years in Minneapolis and then became a quirky entrepreneur whose interests included land in Costa Rica and a business raising turkeys. Jim had lived in Florida for many years but was still an avid fan of the Minnesota Twins and Vikings. He greatly enjoyed reading and collecting books, coins and stamps, bottles, and anything else that happened to appeal to him. Jim was preceded in death by Leone, his beloved wife of 62 years. He is survived by children, Timothy, Lynda Delaney, and Michael; grandchildren, Robert Ascher, Diana Ascher, and Matthew Delaney; as well as his sister, Margaret Roback; and brothers, Gerald and Terence. Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Naples Daily News on Aug. 18, 2019