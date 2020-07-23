James F Byrne
Naples - James F. Byrne of Naples, Florida was called home on July 18, 2020. Jim reluctantly answered the call, succumbing at age 93 to complications following an injury. He departed this life peacefully with his wife Marion at his side - a position she lovingly occupied for close to 70 years. Jim was born on March 15, 1927 in Manchester New Hampshire to Mary E. (Bresnahan) Byrne and James F. Byrne. He attended St. Joseph High School in Manchester, excelling academically, athletically, and according to oft repeated stories, socially. Graduating early, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1944 and served proudly until the end of the war. A prototypical representative of the Greatest Generation, Jim used the G.I. Bill to attend Saint Anselm College in Manchester and married his high school sweetheart, Marion E. Fecteau on September 8, 1951. Following his graduation, Jim went to work as a salesman for AT&T, retiring from the company after 30 years following a career as a trainer, technician, and group manager. Jim often claimed the good Lord put him on earth to retire, and he took full advantage of that stage of his life, traveling, spoiling grandchildren, playing golf (he had an astounding ten holes-in-one), and living life to the fullest. Jim was predeceased by his son Gregory Byrne, his grandson Matthew Byrne, and his sister, Mary Byrne. He is survived by his wife Marion, his son James (Peggy) Byrne Jr, his daughter Leslee (Randy) Greene, and grandsons James Byrne III, Arthur (Meghan) Greene III, Harry (Thuy) Greene, Devin (Lauren) Byrne, and Eliot Greene, and one great grandson, Arthur Greene IV. Jim lived a life of honor and value and had a tremendous impact on the many who loved him. Due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, his funeral service will be private. Online condolences may be offered at www.fullernaples.com
. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Disabled American Veterans
at P.O. Box 14301, Columbus, OH 45250.