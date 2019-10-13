|
|
James George Murphy
Naples - James George Murphy, 79 of Naples, FL passed away on October 2, 2019 after a yearlong battle with cancer. He is survived by his loving wife Madeline of 50 years, his son James Jr., daughter Donna (Gregory), son Francis, brothers Gerald (Barbara) and Michael (Jane). He was a loving grandfather to Ashley and Jacob. He will also be missed by many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Marie, brothers Joseph Jr., and John (Joanne).
Jim was born December 5, 1939 in Philadelphia, PA. He graduated from North Catholic High School then joined the Army. He worked with his brothers at the Bulletin and the Philadelphia Inquirer while raising his family in Langhorne, PA. When he retired, Jim and his wife moved to Delaware where he met lifelong friends and then settled in Naples, FL. He enjoyed golfing and playing cards with "The Guys Group" of Naples. He was a lifelong Phillies and Eagles Fan.
Family and friends are invited to join for Mass and Celebration of his Life on November 7, 2019 at 11:00AM at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 7775 Vanderbilt Beach Rd. Naples, FL 34120
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to National Alliance Mentally Ill of Collier County 6216 Tamami Trail N. Unit C. Naples, Florida 34108
Published in Naples Daily News from Oct. 13 to Oct. 20, 2019