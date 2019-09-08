|
James Harvey Stone
Naples - James H. Stone passed away peacefully August 21, 2019 at Vitas Hospice with his beloved wife Karen by his side.
Born in Malden, MA on February 5, 1933, he was the son of Ruth Miller Stone and Edward Stone.
A proud American patriot, Jim served in the US Army from 1957 to 1965. After receiving his Bachelor of Science degree from Northeastern University in Boston, Massachusetts, where he was a member of ROTC, he was stationed as a Signal Corps officer during the Cold War in Europe. He served as a Captain in Vietnam from 1964-1965 where he was awarded a Bronze Star. Jim was also awarded the Air Medal, Army Commendation Medal, and the Vietnamese Medal of Honor First Class.
Following military service, Jim served as Director of Business Development for Defense Electronics with Lockheed Sanders in Nashua, NH and in the same capacity with Mercury Computer Systems, Chelmsford, MA. Jim loved life, especially traveling with his wife of 26 years, Karen S. Stone. He was an avid reader and possessed a library of knowledge of anything to do with the military, history of the world wars and the US space program. He was a lover of classical music and fine art and attended and supported the Naples Philharmonic Orchestra and the Baker Museum of Art and local artists as well, along with several military organizations.
He leaves his wife, Karen Slawsby Stone, his son Gary R. Stone and Jane E. Stone and their two children Benjamin and Rachel of Great Neck, NY, his daughter Vicki Higgins and husband Michael of Nashua, NH, grandchildren Allen Higgins and wife Haley and great grand daughters Avery and Skylar Higgins of Litchfield, NH, and Alyssa Sipsey and husband Eric also of Litchfield, NH. He also leaves his brother, Morton Stone and his wife Donna of Centerville, MA.
A family service with Military Honors was held August 26 at Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens. Memorials requested to: Naples Jewish Congregation, PO Box 111994, Naples, FL 34108 or the .
Published in Naples Daily News on Sept. 8, 2019