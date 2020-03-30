|
James J. Myers
Naples - James J. Myers, 85, of Lexington, MA, Moultonborough, NH, and Naples, FL, succumbed to Alzheimer's at the comfort of Bentley Village Care Center in the company of his wife on March 29, 2020.
James is survived by his wife Elisabeth of 57 years; daughter, Christina Myers Smith; son-in-law, Brett Smith; grandchildren, Madeline Smith and Maximillian Smith; niece, Cathy Chiarondonna, and extended family. He was pre-deceased by his son Gregory Myers and brother Harry Myers. James was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend to everyone.
A special thank you to the people at VI Bentley Village Care Center and the Avow Hospice in Naples, FL for their exceptional care and support during his final days. Memorial services are postponed due to the Carona Virus outbreak. Further information will be made available at such time. Memorial donations may be made to the 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or Donate
Online - ( https://tinyurl.com/sxu4knl )
Published in Naples Daily News from Mar. 30 to Apr. 5, 2020