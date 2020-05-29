James Jacob Meyer, M.D.James (Jim) Jacob Meyer M.D. died peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones, in the early morning hours of May 26th, after a heroic three-year battle with cancer. Jim is affectionately remembered as a loving husband, father, brother, friend and grandfather or "Papa" as he was known to his grandchildren. He had a zest for life and a passion for travel, sports, art and music. His flair for storytelling, a witty sense of humor and his sharp mind quickly endeared him to everyone he met.Jim was born April 24, 1940, in Melrose, Minnesota to John and Eleanor Meyer. The youngest of eight children, his sense of adventure, an entrepreneur's spirit, and his desire to help others formed both his personal and professional values.He graduated from Melrose High School in 1958 and went on to pursue a career in medicine. He graduated pre-med from St. John's University in Minnesota and graduated from the University of MN Medical School in Minneapolis. His summers were spent at the Jackson Lake Lodge in Jackson Hole, WY, working the final summers as the Hotel Doctor.His residency in urology at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN was interrupted by the Vietnam War. Jim served his country as a Captain in the U.S. Army stationed in Fairbanks, Alaska where he practiced general medicine and administered care to the First People Villages in the area, including delivering babies.After the war he completed his residency and began practicing with Urologic Physicians PA in Edina. During his career he held the positions of Chief of Staff at Fairview Southdale Hospital, President of the Hennepin County Medical Society, and President of the Minnesota Urological Society. Jim was a renowned general urologist, keenly interested in improving new treatments for benign prostatic disease. He consulted for prominent medical companies educating medical professionals around the world on leading-edge procedures.Jim was known for his gentle and easy-going bedside manner. He had a unique perspective on physician-patient relationships that focused on establishing a personal connection to support the healing process. His practice was centered around the philosophy that being a good doctor is as much about connecting with the patient as it is about medical knowledge.Jim retired from his practice in Minnesota and began volunteering at the Neighborhood Health Clinic in Naples, FL. As a perpetual student, he continued studying Spanish believing it would help him provide better care to his Spanish-speaking patients.An avid outdoorsman and hobbyist, his life experiences taught him the value of exercise and a healthy lifestyle. He would often say, "If you have health, you have wealth. So how valuable is your health?"Jim had a love of life and family that was unparalleled and his deep faith was an inspiration. He travelled the world but never lost his small-town charisma that drew people to him. His fortitude, determination and unshakable faith gave him the strength to face any obstacle, including his cancer diagnosis. He tackled the disease head on with his family and Karen by his side, never giving up hope and inspiring those around him.Jim will be truly missed by all who knew him. As his brother Mark profoundly said, "The world got smaller and less interesting with Jim's passing."Jim is survived by his wife Karen, his children Christopher (Sarah); Lyndsay (Danny Stoffel); Kelly Prchal (Derek); his grandchildren Elizabeth, Bo, Lucia and Halle; and six of his siblings, Janet Smith (Louis Crescioli), Jack (Joann), Donald (Gerry), William (Calista), Ann, and Mark. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Eleanor Meyer, wife Linda, sister Mary Hoffman (William), sister-in-law Barbara and brother-in-law Thomas Smith.A private service will be held with immediate family, and a Celebration of Life will be planned for later in the year. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to one of the following organizations. Please indicate James J. Meyer in the memo line.The Neighborhood Health Clinic 88 12th Street North Suite 100, Naples, FL 34102University of MN Foundation PO Box 860266, Minneapolis, MN 55486-0266Arrangements being made by Huber Funeral Homes, 520 Second Street Excelsior, MN 55331 (952) 474-9595