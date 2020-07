James Joseph Kirby JrNaples - With great sorrow we announce the death of our brother, James Joseph Kirby of Naples on July 7, 2020 at the age of 59 after a long hospital stay.He is preceded in death by his mother Mary and father Jim Kirby.He is survived by his three sisters, Michele, Debra and Susan.He was deeply loved and will be truly missed.There will be a small service at the Mausoleum at Palm Royal Cemetery, 6780 Vanderbilt Beach Road, Naples, FL 34119 on Monday July 13, 2020 at 12:30