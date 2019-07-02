James Keddie



Naples, Florida - James E. Keddie, 90, of Naples, FL passed away on June 30, 2019. James was born January 5, 1929 to the late James and Annabelle (née Lorigan) Keddie of Lowell, MA.



After 16 years in Engineering with GE and Raytheon, he taught Drafting at Greater Lawrence and Greater Lowell Tech. He retired in in 1985.



Jim served 12 years in the Naval Reserve during the Korean War. He enjoyed traveling, boating, golf, and quilting and his grand and great-grandchildren. Jim enjoyed 53 summers at Lake Winnipesaukee, NH. Jim held Memberships in NEA and the Elks Lodge.



Jim was predeceased by his wife of 65 years, Jane (née White) Keddie. He is survived by son James "Jay" of Derry, NH; daughter Jill (Mark) Seitz of Naples, FL; brothers Charles of Methuen MA and Kenneth (Gwen) of Tyngsboro MA; sisters Phyllis Rice and Linda (William) Gianoulis of Naples, FL; seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren; also many nieces and nephews.



Jim will be missed by all who knew him.



A celebration of his life will be held Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at Fuller Funeral Home, 1625 Pine Ridge Road in Naples, FL.



Online condolences may be offered at www.FullerNaples.com. Published in Naples Daily News on July 2, 2019