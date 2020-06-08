James Kelly
Naples - James Patrick Kelly (Pat) went home to be with His Lord on Friday, May 29, 2020. Pat had been a Naples resident for the last 27 years and formerly of Rochester, NY. He was born on November 11, 1934 in Wauwatosa, WI, the second son of John and Thurla Kelly.
Pat attended Tosa High School and then went on to Lake Forest College, Lake Forest, IL; then on to the Army Signal Corp, serving in the Korean War.
In 1964, Pat joined Xerox Corporation in Dallas, TX. With Xerox, Pat excelled. He started in sales and progressed into sales compensation and planning as well as sales training. He eventually ran a third of the country by 1980. He retired from Xerox-Rochester in 1994. As successful as he was, Pat will be remembered mostly for his integrity, generosity and humility.
Pat was a member of Oak Hill Country Club, Pittsford, NY and upon moving to Naples, FL he joined Royal Palm Country Club.
Pat is survived by his wife of 40 years, Patricia Anne (nee Dobbin) Kelly; his three beloved children, Patrick Bryson Kelly of Wayne, PA, Eve Christine Herman (Mark) of New York City and Michele Anne Walker (Gregg) of Bellingham, MA; and three precious grandchildren, Katherine Anne Kelly, Zoe Elizabeth Walker and Abbey Fenway Walker.
A home going celebration was held on Sunday, May 31st at 2:00 p.m. at the Muller-Thompson Funeral Chapel, incorporating Dr. Hayes Wicker, formerly of First Baptist Church Naples, and Rev. Chris Voorhees, representing Covenant Church of Naples.
Graveside services will take place in Geneva, NY.
For condolences, to share memories or light a candle, please visit Pat's Tribute at muller-thompson.com.
Published in Naples Daily News from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.