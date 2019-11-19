|
|
James Oliver Bright
Naples - James Oliver Bright was born 6/9/30 in Greensburg Indiana to Sally and Raymond Bright. After graduating high school, he joined the U.S. Navy Air Force and served proudly from 1948-1952. Later he worked as a tool and die maker while attending both Purdue and Indiana Universities, where he earned a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He founded Vibromatic Co. Inc which was nationally recognized as a leader in early automation. He retired in 1980 and moved to Naples, Florida where he was an avid golfer for many years. There James met his loving wife Michelle and was happily married for 35 years. James is survived by his wife Michelle and his children; Tim Bright, Dan Bright, Kim Mann, Gill Mann Smith (Ian), Carlo Mann (Jen Pettersen), Les Mann, Kevin Mann, Debbi Comeriato (Frank). He is survived by his siblings Phyllis Lutes (Don), Jon Holbrook (Trudy), Mike Holbrook (Carole), and Donna Stutz (Larry). James Bright is also survived by his 15 loving grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his daughters Paula Wray (Ralph) and Linda Hagadone (Web) as well as his brothers Ed Holbrook (Glay Dean) and Bruce Holbrook (Suzanne). The service will take place at 11:00am on Monday November 25th, 2019 at St. Paul's Episcopal Church 3901 Davis Blvd. Naples, Florida. Visit the tribute page at www.fullernaples.com.
Published in Naples Daily News from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019