James P. "Jim" Tuohy
Naples - James P. "Jim" Tuohy, 83, of Naples, FL passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020 at The Opal at North Naples. Formerly of Allendale, NJ he had been a resident of Naples for the past 20 years. Jim was born September 1, 1936 in Bronx, New York the son of the late Patrick and Kathleen (Fahy) Tuohy.
He was a graduate of Fordham University where he earned his Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration. Mr. Tuohy was the owner of Tuohy Truck Technology as well as a Peterbilt Truck Dealership in Little Falls, NJ and a truck leasing company in Carlstadt, NJ.
Jim was an avid golfer and member of The Club at the Strand in Naples, FL. As a sports enthusiast, he was a passionate fan of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Boston Red Sox and the New York Giants. He also enjoyed coaching his son's youth sports teams when they were growing up.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 59 years, Sue Tuohy; sons, James (Maureen) Tuohy Jr. of East Windsor, NJ, David Tuohy of Naples, FL, Michael (Cheryl) Tuohy of Vernon, NJ, Brian (Marnie) Tuohy of Boonton, NJ; and cherished grandchildren, Katie, Brian, Amanda, and Hailey. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Francis Tuohy, John Tuohy and Mary Shea.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Naples, FL at a later date and will be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Support Network, 660 Tamiami Trail N. #21, Naples, FL 34102. Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Naples Daily News from Apr. 1 to Apr. 5, 2020