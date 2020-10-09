James P. Wind, Sr.Naples, Florida - One of the finest has left this earth. James P. Wind Senior, also known as "The Breeze," "Windy," and "Jimmy, has gained wings that are expansive. He was a legendary New York City Firefighter for Ladder 3 for 34 years, a job he was deeply proud of and enjoyed tremendously until his retirement. He excavated and assisted with the recovery efforts after 9/11, after having the day off and losing many of his closest brothers on that day. Over his lifespan, he left an impression on so many people's lives with his bravery, loving heart, old school values, and humor.He will be most remembered as a proud and loving father of his sons, Robert S. Wind, and James P. Wind II and father figure to his daughter in law, Diana S. Wind. He cherished his 3 grandchildren, Savannah G. Wind, Annabella S. Wind, and James Patrick Wind, III. He also leaves behind his dear sister, Suzanne Zuckerman, brother Kevin Wind, many nieces and nephews, and has joined his late sister, Rose Marie Wind and parents in eternal rest. He was loved and adored by the mother of his children, Denise Wind-Koubsky, and the step-father to his children, Peter J. Koubsky.He taught us all to live without fear and love unconditionally. He leaves behind a deeply etched legacy in our hearts and memories of him and his values. A one of a kind man we will never forget. Rest Easy, we love you. With Love, The Wind Family