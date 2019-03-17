|
|
James Paul Tucker
Bonita Springs, FL
James Paul Tucker, 79, passed away March 10, 2019 in Bonita Springs, FL, where he resided. Jim was born December 11, 1939 In Elgin, IL, the son of Doris and Charles Tucker.
He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Patricia (nee Rellihan) Tucker; beloved daughter, Corlin Tucker of Bonita Springs, FL; his cherished granddaughter, Peyton McManus; sister, Patricia (John) Cleary of Elgin, IL; brother, Timothy Tucker of Scottsdale, AZ; a niece, Tina Blouin; a nephew, Johnny deWindt; and several cousins.
Jim graduated from Sterling High School in Sterling, IL and proudly served in the U.S. Army. He entered the sales field with Chicago Rawhide in 1965, was a District Sales Manager with Boston Gear and retired in 2008 from Teleflex Inc.,
Singapore as U.S. Sales Manager.
To all who knew Jim, he was a loving husband and father, a loyal and caring friend and a passionate golfer with endless jokes. He was known for his "Tuckerisms" on the golf course and will be dearly missed by his many friends from afar and from Hunters Ridge Golf and Country Club.
Special thanks to Caregivers, Denise, Alice, Angie, Dian, and the nurses and doctors of Hope Hospice.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist
Catholic Church, 625 111th Ave. N., Naples. Burial with
Military Honors will follow in the church memorial garden.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Bishop Sullivan Center, 2635 E. Truman Rd., Kansas City, MO 64126, or online at www.BishopSullivanCenter.org.
Online condolences may be offered at www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Naples Daily News on Mar. 17, 2019