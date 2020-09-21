Jim Shattuck was born in Des Moines, IA to the late John and Jeanne (Ortlund) Shattuck on September 26, 1943. He went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on September 16, 2020. Jim lived in Des Moines where he raised two boys, Jim Jr. (Donna) and Mike. He enjoyed a 30 year marriage to Tammy (Parsons) Shattuck, and upon his retirement they moved to Marco Island, FL, and then recently to Naples, FL. During his lifetime he enjoyed motorcycles, boating, snowmobiling, racquetball and golf but, most importantly, his family. Those left to cherish Jim's memory are his wife and children; grandchildren: Blake (Lauren) Shattuck, Tara (Nate) Moore and Meridith (Josh) Albertson; a great-grandchild, Lynley Moore; siblings: Tom (Jeanne) Shattuck, Ray (Peggy) Shattuck, Karen (Gregg) Hatten, Nancy (Dave) Berg, and Connie (Craig) Anderson and many other family members and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at 5:00 pm on Monday, October 12, 2020 at Saylorville Church, 6429 NW 6th Drive, Des Moines. Visitation will be held two hours before the service. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Tunnel to Towers Foundation (www.tunnel2towers.org
).