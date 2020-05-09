|
|
James Richard George
Bonita Springs - Dick was born in Greeley, Colorado March 16, 1933 and returned to the Lord May 9, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Jan, son Larry, daughter Jill, eight grandchildren, and four great grandchildren. He will be buried in the Memorial Garden at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in a private service. A celebration of his life will be held later in Richmond, VA and Sewickley, PA.
Dick attended College High School in Greeley where he excelled in basketball and tennis. He attended the University of Colorado on a full scholarship, graduating with a BS in Chemical Engineering and a commission as a 2n* Lt. in the army.
He worked for E.I duPont for 31 years designing and operating textile fibers plants. He was instrumental in forming the Committee for Excellence to recognize outstanding employees.
Retirement was spent in the Bonita Springs community where he was a golfing member of the Spanish Wells Country Club for 23 years.
Published in Naples Daily News from May 9 to May 12, 2020