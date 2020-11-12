Dr. James (Jim) Riviere, 79, of Marco Island, FL, died on November 10, 2020 after a lengthy illness. He was born June 21, 1941 in Arkansas and was the son of the late Horace and Elsie Riviere. Jim majored in Economics at the University of Washington, obtained an MBA from American Graduate University, and a PhD in Industrial Engineering from Pacific Western University. Dr. Riviere's professional career was broad. A business executive and logistician, he had extensive experience in government with the US Postal Service, the aerospace industry with Boeing, and in commercial enterprises for companies such as the Burroughs Corporation. In addition, Jim served as Marco Island's City Manager for almost four years until his retirement in 2013. Survivors include his wife Wanda; his four sons, Louis, Robert, Joe, and Jack; brother Milton, and four grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Jeanne Marie, and a son, William. A private family service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions can be mailed to the Tisch Brain Tumor Center, DUMC 3624, Durham, NC 27710 or online to tischbraintumorcenterDuke.edu
