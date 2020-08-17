James Robert Starman



September 19, 1950- August 12, 2020.



James Robert Starman was born in Pittsburgh, PA on September 19, 1950 to Anne P. Starman and Steve G. Starman. He passed away peacefully surrounded by his family and the love of his friends on August 12, 2020. James is survived by his wife of 46 years, Carol Schappell Starman, daughter Kelly J. Starman (Stephen), son James S. Starman (Jeannie), grandchildren Elise, Henry and Juliette, sister Marianne Troiano-Dietz (Rich) and nephews Paul, Brian and Shawn.



James was preceded in death by his father, mother, brother (Paul) and nephew (Craig).



He graduated from Shaler High School and earned a Bachelor of Science in Accounting with distinction at Pennsylvania State University. He completed a Masters degree in Business from the University of Pittsburgh and did post-graduate work in banking at Rutgers University, both with Honors. He served as President of the Pittsburgh Mortgage Bankers Association and was active in his church and community.



His greatest joys in life were his family and friends, Pittsburgh sports, Penn State football, traveling the world and the game of golf.



He will be remembered for his professional accomplishments around Pittsburgh, including 17 years at Mellon Bank and establishing his own mortgage banking company, being an "all around good guy," and corny dad jokes. Most of all, he'll be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, father, uncle and grandfather.



The family would like to thank his friends for their unending support and love, the wonderful medical professionals who cared for him with such kindness and compassion and reverend Michael P. Orsi who helped guide him spiritually.



A celebration of his life and a mass of Christian burial will be held at 11am on September 19, 2020 at St. Agnes Church in Naples.









